PN says Edward Scicluna’s appointment as CBM governor raises reputational concerns

Edward Scicluna’s appointment as Central Bank of Malta governor raises concern over Malta’s credibility as a jurisdiction for financial services, the Nationalist Party said.

Scicluna’s CBM appointment saw him being automatically appointed on the board of governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority this week.

PN spokesperson Therese Comodini Cachia and candidate Graham Bencini said the ex-finance minister’s ‘new job’ raised a number of concerns.

The PN spokespersons said the appointment shows how Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Labour government wanted to turn a blind eye to corruption.

They noted that Scicluna remained a person of interest in a magisterial inquiry concerning the Vitals hospitals concession agreement, which casts doubt on his appointment.

The PN called on government to prioritise the national interest. “Crucial positions should not be handed out as tokens of gratitude but given in the interest of the nation,” the spokespersons said.