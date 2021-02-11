menu

PN says Edward Scicluna’s appointment as CBM governor raises reputational concerns

The Nationalist Party says appointments to regulatory authorities should not be handed out as tokens of gratitude as it criticises Edward Scicluna’s appointment as CBM governor

11 February 2021, 11:07am
by Jonas Simbeye
The PN has criticised the appointment of Edward Scicluna as governor of the Central Bank and subsequently as a member of the MFSA board of governors
The PN has criticised the appointment of Edward Scicluna as governor of the Central Bank and subsequently as a member of the MFSA board of governors

Edward Scicluna’s appointment as Central Bank of Malta governor raises concern over Malta’s credibility as a jurisdiction for financial services, the Nationalist Party said.

Scicluna’s CBM appointment saw him being automatically appointed on the board of governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority this week.

PN spokesperson Therese Comodini Cachia and candidate Graham Bencini said the ex-finance minister’s ‘new job’ raised a number of concerns. 

The PN spokespersons said the appointment shows how Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Labour government wanted to turn a blind eye to corruption.

They noted that Scicluna remained a person of interest in a magisterial inquiry concerning the Vitals hospitals concession agreement, which casts doubt on his appointment.

The PN called on government to prioritise the national interest. “Crucial positions should not be handed out as tokens of gratitude but given in the interest of the nation,” the spokespersons said.

More in National
Bernard Grech pledges to ‘bring down the walls of division’
National

Bernard Grech pledges to ‘bring down the walls of division’
Jonas Simbeye
COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries
National

COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Pandemic placed burden of childcare and household chores on women, survey finds
National

Pandemic placed burden of childcare and household chores on women, survey finds
Matthew Vella
Yorgen Fenech compilation: Three days after Caruana Galizia murder, body parts were recovered from a tree
National

Yorgen Fenech compilation: Three days after Caruana Galizia murder, body parts were recovered from a tree
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.