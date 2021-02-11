Public call issued to appoint four new judges

A public call is set to be issued in the Government Gazette on 12 February 2021, to appoint four new judges to the Courts of Law.

All persons possessing the necessary qualifications and experience to be appointed as a judge will be able to apply for a post.

One of the constitutional reforms proposed over the past year was changing the method of appointment for new judges and magistrates. This will be the first time that the appointment of new judges and magistrates will be carried out independently from the executive branch of government.

Alternatively, a Judicial Appointments Committee presided over by the Chief Justice will oversee the appointments. Applicants will be scrutinised by the committee, and a list of suggested candidates will be passed on to the President of the Republic, who will have the final say on the appointment.

Since the call will be open for current magistrates, government will issue a public call for the appointment of new magistrates once this call is complete, with the intention of having four added magistrates, and 21 in total.

These two calls, with their respective appointments, will see the Judicial Bench increase to 24 judges and 25 magistrates - the largest number of members ever to serve the Maltese courts.

