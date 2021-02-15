Malta Employers' Association hits out at premature 'right to disconnect' laws

The Malta Employers’ Association has voiced its disagreement over the implementation of the right to disconnect in Malta before the directive is transposed by the EU.

MEA argued that, with "sensitive discussions" taking place between social partners at EU level, it would be premature to introduce legislation locally before the directive is issued.

"There are still many aspects of this concept which are nebulous and it would be irresponsible to act before a common denominator for all EU countries is established," the association said. "Employers’ and workers’ organisations are actively engaged in negotiations through their affiliations in EU social dialogue institutions, so there is no rational reason to rush things locally."

It's been no secret that Malta wants to become the first European member state to introduce such a law, with Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela revealing last November that discussions were ongoing for the first draft of a legislative framework regulating the area.

READ ALSO: Labour government planning ‘right to disconnect’ law for workers

The association added that such a directive cannot be applicable across the board for all employees, but rather "depends on the level of responsibility, the nature of the work, and what is considered the normal time of work in that particular field".

"Malta should never be used as a guinea pig so that other countries may learn and benefit from our mistakes, and half-baked measures can have negative implications on both employers and employees."

On 21 January, the European Parliament voted to adopt a right-to-disconnect report, in turn calling on the European Commission to propose a law than enables those working digitally to disconnect outside their working hours.

The report had been spearheaded by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who is the rapporteur on the right to disconnect within the parliamentary committee on employment and social affairs.

READ ALSO: MEPs approve 'right to disconnect' directive pushed by Alex Agius Saliba