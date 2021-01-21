MEPs approve 'right to disconnect' directive pushed by Alex Agius Saliba

The European Parliament has voted in favour of the ‘right to disconnect’ report headed by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

Reacting to the result, Agius Saliba called it a “historic vote” in favour of workers' rights.

“Millions of workers now have their rights, which are protected by legislation, strengthened further,” he said.

The right to disconnect allows workers to refrain from engaging in work-related tasks, activities and electronic communication, such as phone calls, emails and other messages, outside their working time, including during rest periods, official and annual holidays, maternity, paternity and parental leave, and other types of leave, without facing any adverse consequences.

The right to disconnect was adopted by the European Parliament after 472 votes in favour. In order for the directive to pass, it needed a qualified majority of 357 votes.

Speaking to MaltaToday after the vote, Agius Saliba said work to have the report approved was not easy, with organisations representing employers lobbying against the proposed legislation.

Asked how he feels the new legislation will be adopted in different countries, the MEP said that while countries will be free to adapt it in their own particular way, today’s vote ensures that a number of prerequisites must be adhered to.

“In countries like France and Belgium, the right to disconnect is only available for workers who work in companies with more than 50 employees. This gives workers across the board, no matter where and with whom they work, a right which truly reflects today’s realities,” he said.

