Public health doctors against legalisation of cannabis

Public health doctors have reiterated their stand against the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use.

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine said it supported the statement released last week by rehab groups against the legalisation of cannabis.

The association said that it has remained consistently against the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use following a review of all available scientific research on the subject.

“If it is the government’s intention to legalise the recreational use of cannabis, as per the Prime Minister’s pledge to present a draft law, or White Paper, MAPHM strongly advises the government to adopt a harm reduction approach that focuses on prevention, education, treatment, and the implementation of a robust regulatory framework to ensure public safety and protection,” the association said.

Government is expected to release a position paper that will increase the allowable amount for personal use, prevent cannabis users from ending up in the criminal justice system and allowing the growing of plants for personal use.

