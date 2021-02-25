menu

Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident

The accident took place this morning at 8:30 am in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara

25 February 2021, 12:32pm
by Jonas Simbeye
The police officer was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital
The police officer was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital

A 25-year-old police officer sustained serious injuries when he was run over in Birkirkara this morning while riding his police bike.

Police said the accident happened this morning at around 8:30 am when a Toyota Vitz driven by a 32-year-old woman hit the officer's motorbike.

The incident took place in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

The constable was rushed to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police say that investigations into this accident are ongoing.

More in National
Dar tal-Providenza resident becomes Malta's youngest COVID victim at 30 years old
National

Dar tal-Providenza resident becomes Malta's youngest COVID victim at 30 years old
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases
National

COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases
Laura Calleja
Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident
National

Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident
Jonas Simbeye
[WATCH] Prime Minister says police task force probing Caruana Galizia murder will continue to function
National

[WATCH] Prime Minister says police task force probing Caruana Galizia murder will continue to function
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.