Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident

A 25-year-old police officer sustained serious injuries when he was run over in Birkirkara this morning while riding his police bike.

Police said the accident happened this morning at around 8:30 am when a Toyota Vitz driven by a 32-year-old woman hit the officer's motorbike.

The incident took place in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

The constable was rushed to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police say that investigations into this accident are ongoing.