Civil society NGOs to hold protest calling for justice in Daphne Caruana Galizia case

Repubblika, #occupyjustice and manueldelia.com will be holding a protest on Monday 1 March in front of Parliament in a renewed call for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"We are very angry to see Prime Minister Robert Abela rushing to close this case, which is still open, by using the admission of one of the assassins who killed Daphne as proof that the state has done its duty," the three NGOs said in a statement.

"This self-congratulation, which is by no means justifiable, is being used to undermine a country and forget the impunity that politicians still enjoy for the corruption they have committed and who have benefited from the murder of a journalist who was assassinated for exposing them."

The NGOs said that the conspiracy to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered in a car bomb attack near her Bidnija residence, was carried out for the benefit of "mafia forces".

"Nothing has been done about the Electrogas contract. Its owners are still making money from this corrupt and blood-stained contract. Government MPs are refraining from appointing an inquiry on this so that the facts can be established."

"Nothing has happened after five years of knowing that Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi opened Panama companies, to be bought by Yorgen Fenech for €5,000 per day."

They further remarked how Joseph Muscat had a friendly relationship with Yorgen Fenech, despite knowing he was a suspect in Daphne's murder. Joseph Muscat opened a Whatsapp chat with Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri days after the three accused - Vince Muscat and the Degiorgio brothers - were arraigned in court over carrying out the murder.

"Keith Schembri spent a long time with Joseph Muscat on the eve of his arrest, and shortly afterwards his phone mysteriously disappeared and was never found," they noted.

"No action was taken on what the state witness said: that the Degiorgio brothers were notified of their arrest 50 days after Daphne's murder with information from Keith Schembri; that Kenneth Camilleri “of Castile” negotiated with him the silence and liberation of the Degiorgio brothers."

"To date the pandemic has kept us in our homes but we read that the police have decided to allow public protests. That is why we will seize the first opportunity and meet in front of parliament to remind the deputies of our determination to fight the mafia octopus that has taken over Malta."