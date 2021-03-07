Man arrested over Ta’ Xbiex armed robbery

A 28-year-old man has been arrested over a Ta’ Xbiex armed robbery carried out during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said the man had approached two women in Sliema and proceeded to threaten them with a knife, before making off with one of their bags.

Police said that it received a tipoff late on Saturday evening over the armed robbery. He was arrested in Ta’ Xbiex.

A search in the man’s house revealed objects related to the Wednesday evening robbery, and other items related to another theft carried out late this week.

The man is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana for further investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.