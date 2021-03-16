New breakwater and terminal to be built at Bugibba

Infrastructure Malta is planning to reconstruct the Bugibba breakwater to offer safer landing facilities and a passenger terminal, facilitating the fast ferry in the area.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Transport Minister Ian Borg. He said this would lead to the extension of Malta’s ferry transport service from Valletta, Sliema and Cottonera to St Paul’s Bay.

“The reconstruction of the Buġibba breakwater will be the fourth of this type of infrastructure which Infrastructure Malta is developing for ferry passengers in Malta. We want Malta’s reputation in the maritime sector to remain at the top. As a government, we are once again committed to continue our work for further improvement and work towards initiatives in favour of more security, which will continue to seal our country’s name as one of quality, confidence and reputation,” Borg said.

The new 180-metre breakwater will be longer than the existing one and will provide increased shelter for fishing boats and other small vessels moored in this area. It will also incorporate berthing and landing facilities as well as safer platforms for the mooring of cruise boats that use it in summer.

Infrastructure Malta is also proposing the construction of a 37-metre jetty that protrudes from the northern side of the breakwater and offers increased shelter and safer berthing under different weather conditions. It will also rebuild the slipway next to the existing breakwater in a safer design.

The agency said it was strengthening the new breakwater and its jetties with fittings similar to the one it laid around the new Qrejten Breakwater in Marsaxlokk last year.

Infrastructure Malta is also proposing to build a small ferry terminal on land next to the breakwater, including a sheltered ticketing and waiting area for commuters using this mode of travel to get to the existing ferry stops in Sliema Valletta or Cospicua.

The terminal and the new ferry landing site will incorporate facilities to ensure that this alternative means of transport is accessible to all.

