Private gatherings will be limited to two households, Charmaine Gauci confirms

Updated at 1:30pm with statement from Ministry of Health

Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirmed that the number of households that can gather in a private residential property will be limited to two, down from the four-household limit imposed on March 4.

During an interview on The Times of Malta, Profs Gauci said that people are still meeting together despite having a household limit. This legislation would serve to prevent people from gathering unnecessarily.

"As of today, we will be issuing an update legislative instrument, and we will be reducing the maximum number of households that can meet in a private residential property from four to two households," she explained.

Gauci clarified that, under this legislation, a household can only have visitors from one other household at a time, regardless of whether they are relatives.

"We understand the difficulties, but we need to take control of the situation," she said.

The legal notice will be published today.

This amendment comes days after several health associations appealed to limit the maximum number to two households, and only because working parents may need to leave their children with other family members.

They said that this is based on both local and foreign data, which points towards household gatherings as a major source of virus spread.

The Ministry for Health confirmed the new measure, with exceptions to workers who will be carrying out works or other services in private properties.

However, the ministry said that this measure will remain in force until a wide enough part of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19.