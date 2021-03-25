Migrants relocated to Ireland from Malta

A group of migrants have been relocated to Ireland, government announced on Thursday.

This was the fourth migrant relocation to other European Union member states for the month of March.

In the same period the return of migrants who did not qualify for asylum to their country of origin also continued.

The Home Affairs Ministry said relocation helps to reduce the burden on border countries and allow migrants to have their asylum request processed in the other member state. “These countries would be in a position to return migrants to their country of origin if they find out that they do not need protection.”

This relocation exercise took place through coordination by the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, the European Commission and the Irish authorities.

Preparations included tests to ensure that none of the migrants had COVID-19.