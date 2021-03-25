menu

Migrants relocated to Ireland from Malta

Migrant group transferred to Ireland is fourth relocation in March  

karl_azzopardi
25 March 2021, 7:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A group of migrants have been relocated to Ireland, government announced on Thursday.  

This was the fourth migrant relocation to other European Union member states for the month of March.  

In the same period the return of migrants who did not qualify for asylum to their country of origin also continued. 

The Home Affairs Ministry said relocation helps to reduce the burden on border countries and allow migrants to have their asylum request processed in the other member state. “These countries would be in a position to return migrants to their country of origin if they find out that they do not need protection.” 

This relocation exercise took place through coordination by the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, the European Commission and the Irish authorities. 

Preparations included tests to ensure that none of the migrants had COVID-19. 

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
More in National
Alfred J. Vella re-elected University of Malta rector
National

Alfred J. Vella re-elected University of Malta rector
Karl Azzopardi
Migrants relocated to Ireland from Malta
National

Migrants relocated to Ireland from Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Melvin Theuma tests positive for COVID-19 after hospitalisation with abdominal pain
National

Melvin Theuma tests positive for COVID-19 after hospitalisation with abdominal pain
Kurt Sansone
Matthew Pace acted as a 'professional money launderer', police testify
National

Matthew Pace acted as a 'professional money launderer', police testify
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.