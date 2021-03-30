Graffitti: Ian Borg, Infrastructure boss refusing to meet over Dingli impasse

Moviment Graffitti has accused Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi of refusing to meet them regarding controversial roadworks outside the development zones in Dingli.

The NGO said two conditions were stipulated, the first being that representatives of farmers and residents should be present; the second that it takes place at a neutral venue and not a “hostile environment such as their offices.”

“Infrastructure Malta, after refusing to come to Dingli, also refused to meet with the representatives of farmers and residents and us at once. They also refused to hold the meeting in a neutral venue,” the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti said a meeting with Borg was also requested through a mediator, however, it was refused. This, the NGO said, was due to him not wanting to discuss their requests.

Moviment Graffitti is requesting detailed plans designed on the Local Plan; stopping all works on the road until the issue concerning the expropriation of private land has been resolved with the owners; legal amendments so that roads outlined in ODZ start going through the development’s normal application process; amending law on the Planning Tribunal to clarify that NGOs have the right to appeal to the environment and planning authorities’ decisions.

The NGO said, “despite their reasonable demands”, Borg and Azzopardi continue to refuse to discuss them.

For the second week, Moviment Graffitti activists continue to protest at the Dingli site in a bid to prevent Infrastructure Malta from constructing a controversial street on ODZ land.

Graffitti spokesperson Andre Callus previously accused Infrastructure Malta of building a connecting road between two alleyways without a permit by claiming the local plan allows the road to be built. However, most of the area will be built upon land that is outside development zones.

Infrastructure Malta had initially begun works on the road in October 2020 but subsequently, put its construction on hold after residents and activists held a protest.

