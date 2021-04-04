Shearwaters caught on fishing line off Comino

A group of shearwaters have been filmed caught on fishing line just off the Comino shore.

In a video posted on Facebook group Rubs Puppy Love by Matthew Bonnet, two men can be seen trying to save the birds.

In an update to the post, Bonnet said the majority of the birds were freed from the line.

MaltaToday reached out to fishermen who explained the shearwaters were caught on a fishing line called ‘konz’ (liners).

Liners are a set of hooks attached to a main line which is then attached to a weight. The fishers said that when setting out the liners, shearwaters dive after the bait and are in turn caught on the hooks.

A BirdLife Malta spokesperson said the birds were freed by hunters who saw them struggling.

Such accidents happen in overcast weather, despite not being a regular occurrence in Maltese waters.

The spokesperson said four birds have died, with one shearwater receiving veterinary care.