Robert Abela in Libya: Malta to reopen Tripoli embassy in coming days

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that Malta will be re-opening its embassy and consulate in Libya's capital Tripoli in the coming days.

The announcement came during a news conference held in Tripoli, after Abela met with Libya's interim leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibah during a visit on Monday.

"We are going to reopen our embassy and our consulate in Libya in the coming days," Abela said.

The Prime Minister also said that air links with the North African country will be restored, after they were closed down due to security reasons related to Libya’s civil war.

Libya descended into chaos after former dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled a decade ago.

The Maltese delegation that included Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, National Security Minister Byron Camilleri and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, also discussed other issues including the economy, security and migration.

Abela also said that Malta will be using diplomacy to help Libya buy COVID-19 vaccines.

"A Libya living in prosperity and peace also means that the Mediterranean and Europe are living in prosperity as well,” he said.

Abela’s visit to Libya comes just a day after President of the European Council, Charles Michel also met with Dbeibah on Easter Sunday.

Michel reiterated the European Union’s support for the Government of National Unity (GNU). He also said that all European states see “eye to eye” in the EU’s support of the GNU.

Dbeibah hailed the EU’s support for a conflict-free Libya.

The interim government is expected to lead Libya until national elections are held in December under the terms of a UN-sponsored accord reached between various Libyan factions.