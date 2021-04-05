[WATCH] Whale spotted surfacing to breathe from Gozo’s Ta’ Sanap Cliffs

A video of a whale spotted from Gozo’s Ta’ Sanap Cliffs has been making the rounds on social media.

Facebook user Melania Bajada uploaded the video showing the whale surfacing to breathe in Maltese waters.

MaltaToday reached out to marine biologist Alan Deidun, who said the whale is most probably a Fin Whale due to its size. Pilot whales have also been spotted in Maltese waters.

Deidun said that at this time of year it is common for this whale species to migrate towards the Lampedusa and Linosa areas of the Mediterranean Sea.

“It is normal for Fin Whales to be spotted swimming on the Western side of the islands at this time of the year,” Deidun said.

After May and June, the whale species then heads towards Northern Mediterranean areas like Genova and Corsica.

The marine biologist said that four days ago he was notified of another potential sighting, with photos sent in showing a large marine mammal swimming between Malta and Comino.