PN marks May 1st with pledge to workers

On the occasion of Worker's Day, the opposition Nationalist Party has marked Malta’s accession to the EU, 17 years ago.

In a statement on Saturday marking May 1st, PN Deputy Leader David Agius and Opposition Spokesperson for Employment, Training, Competitivity and Enterprise Jason Azzopardi thanked local workers and employers for their everyday labours and personal sacrifices in all sectors and industries. The PN promised that it would be supporting suffering workers, the precariously employed and those who lost their jobs.

It reminded that it was on this day, 17 years ago and under a PN government, that Malta had “dropped anchor in the port of shelter that is the European Union.” This had translated into “immeasurable help and refuge” for Maltese workers, said the party.