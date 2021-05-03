menu

Authorities fine 1,066 persons for breaching COVID-19 regulation

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2021, 4:50pm
by Karl Azzopardi
799 people were fined for not wearing the face mask properly
Authorities have fined 1,066 people for breaking COVID-19 regulation over the past week.

The information was published on the Covid19 Malta Facebook page. 

799 people were found to not be wearing the face mask properly, while 160 did not abide by the four-person rule.

83 people were penalised for breaching regulation, having congregated in groups larger than four.

Eight establishments were fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions, and seven people broke quarantine.

