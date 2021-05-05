Bernard Grech takes Delia-Azzopardi Facebook spat to PN executive

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has convened a meeting of the PN’s executive committee on Thursday, to discuss a breach of the party’s social media rules after a public spat between Nationalist MPs Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi.

The committee will discuss whether Delia’s outburst against Azzopardi, breached newly-issued rules of engagement on social media for MPs.

Earlier in the day, Delia hit out at Azzopardi after the latter announced a libel victory over Vincent Borg, aka Ċensu l-Iswed, a one-time canvasser to Delia.

No sooner had Azzopardi announced his victory that MP Adrian Delia hit out at him, challenging him to sue him for libel over a series of statements.

“Do you love the truth, Hon. Azzopardi? Do you want to give charity with other people’s money? Do you seriously want unity in the party? Then publish those 700 texts you have of mine; explain how you had sole access to the Yorgen Fenech texts when you’re not a member of the police corps; tell us if it was you who got your lies printed on the front pages of the ‘independent’ media; substantiate your claims that I was in Fenech’s pockets.