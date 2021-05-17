Alexandra Mamo is first woman to become deputy police commissioner

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has confirmed that Alexandra Mamo will be the next deputy police commissioner.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, he said Mamo will be promoted to the post after a public call for applications. She is the first woman to occupy the post.

Mamo is currently assistant commissioner and leads the Financial Crimes Investigation Department, having taken over from Ian Abdilla last year.

Under her purview, the FCID has investigated several high-profile money laundering and financial crime cases that have also resulted in prosecutions.

The most notable cases involve accusations of corruption, money laundering and fraud brought before the courts against several people, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, auditors Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, and two former managing directors at Allied Newspapers.

Another high profile case involved the dismantling of an oil trafficking ring, which resulted in money laundering charges being filed against ex-footballers Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti, and other associates.

In an interview with MaltaToday last November, Mamo spoke of her determination to make the FCID a success. “We are in the middle of a tsunami, but I want to bring this ship to port, despite the tide being against us... The work is stressful and we are constantly under scrutiny, but I am determined to make this department a success,” she had said.

