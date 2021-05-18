Melita launch nationwide 5g rollout

Melita have rolled out fifth-generation mobile network services across Malta.

The launch follows a multi-million-euro investment in a state-of-the-art Ericsson network.

Melita customers who have an Endless Mobile plan, or a new Business 5G mobile plan and a 5G enabled device can connect to 5G as from today.

The launch of 5G will increase the capacity of Melita’s mobile network, meaning that many more devices will be able to connect to the network simultaneously while also delivering faster speeds and quicker response times.

The 5G Ericsson network is capable of delivering mobile internet speeds of up to one gigabit per second with a latency of just 10 milliseconds.

“Today is an important day not just for Melita but also for Malta as it becomes one of the first countries in the world to have nationwide 5G coverage. It is also the latest in a series of steps which Melita has taken over the last few years to ensure we can deliver the best possible connectivity and service to all our residential and business customers,” Melita CEO Harald Roesch said.

Addressing the launch Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said government will remain committed to establishing Malta as a leader in innovative technologies and services.

“As Malta now proceeds with its economic recovery, the timing of Melita’s 5G launch continues to instil confidence as we look towards a brighter future,” he said.

In view of concerns surrounding 5G, Schembri said that in line with the constant guidance provided by European Institutions, this technology will bring negligible changes in emission levels when compared to existing networks.