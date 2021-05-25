Gozo Fast Ferry announces its fares and schedule

Gozo Fast Ferry has announced some of its fares for the Valletta to Gozo service starting 1 June.

Anyone holding a Tallinja adult or student card will be able to travel to Gozo and back for €7.99 while Gozo residents can travel for €4.50.

Passengers in possession of a Tallinja child card or concession card can make the return trip for €3.99, while cyclists can take up their bicycle for free, the company said.

The company has yet to announce it's fair for travellers who are not Gozo residents or who do not have a Tallinja card.

A spokesperson told this paper the announcement would be made in the coming days as discussions are still underway.

The journey, which will take under 45 minutes, will be linked to the bus schedule. The company has also taken into consideration the times students and workers need to get to their final destination in Malta.

During weekdays, the first catamaran will leave Mġarr at 5:45am, arriving in Valletta at 6:30am, with the last journey scheduled for 11:45pm and reaching the capital at 12:30am. The first service from Valletta is at 6:45am, with the final journey at 12:45am.

On weekends and public holidays, the service starts from Mġarr at 6:45am, or 7:30am from Valletta, with the last trip at 11:45pm from Gozo, and 12:45am from Malta commuters enough time to enjoy dinner on either side of the island.

Last week Virtu Ferries, the company’s direct competitor, announced its own fares, with a standard return fare being €12 for adults and €6 for children this will be reduced to €11 for adults and €5.50 for children holding Tallinja cards.

The fare for Gozo residents will be €5 for adults, €3 for children and for Gozo residents with a Tallinja card for the return trip, €4.60 for adults and €2.70 for children.