COVID-19: One death and three new infections

Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

482,557 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 183,556 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,022, while total cases registered stand at 30,509.

There are 69 active COVID-19 cases.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours. A 77-year-old woman at Mater Dei Hospital. This is the first death in over two weeks.

The total number of deaths is 418.

1,492 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 914,069.