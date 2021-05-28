Dusseldorf, Berlin added to Air Malta summer schedule

Dusseldorf and Berlin are Air Malta's newest additions to its Summer 2021 schedule, with the airline adding twice weekly direct services to the German cities.

Air Malta will start operating to Berlin on June 28 every Monday and Wednesday. As from August 4, operations to the German capital will shift to Wednesday and Saturday.

Flights to Dusseldorf will commence on July 3, taking place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Air Malta has removed the Tel Aviv and Moscow routes from this Summer's operation, in part due to the absence of safe corridors between the countries and consequential weak booking positions.

Commenting on the announcement, Air Malta's Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear said that there has been strong demand from the German market over the past weeks, with the company reassigning its capacity to better match demand.

However, he reassured that Russia and Israel remain part of the airline's future network plans.

"We will continue to adapt our network in line with the evolving situation and market demands," Kinnear said.

As things stand, Air Malta is set to operate direct flights to and from 20 cities this summer. These cities include Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich.