Jason Micallef now dubs ‘enemies’ activists calling out Malta’s concrete paradise

The Labour-appointed head of the Valletta Cultural Agency, Jason Micallef, has branded long-time environmental activist Claire Bonello a ‘traitor’ and ‘enemy of the people’ for her appearance in a short French TV documentary on Malta’s “concrete paradise”.

Micallef, who is head of Labour’s television organ and former secretary-general who lost the 2008 election, doubled down on his reputation as a social media bruiser with an unwarranted attack on Bonello, a lawyer who represents various environmental NGOs.

“Claire, you should be ashamed of yourself not the other way round. Actively participating in deceitful foreign productions trying their utmost to harm Malta and the Maltese is disgraceful and appalling. One word... traitor and an enemy of Malta and the Maltese that’s what you are,” Micallef said.

Bonello was gracious in her retort:

“I think the persons and authorities who are allowing the uglification and ruin of our country should be ashamed of themselves. The truth is out there – the country that we love has become an ugly, over-developed, polluted, unsustainable mess – also due to the many persons of trust sucking greedily at the public teat and acting as cowardly yes men to environmental atrocities.”

Micallef insisted, claiming the French should be looking inwardly at their own ‘jungle’, posting images of flaming cars in recent national riots.

Bonello further elucidated on her position on Malta’s concrete problem. Not once did she personally attack Micallef.

“We discussed the cementification of Malta as that is a problem that cannot easily be greenwashed and which affects our health and wellbeing. I’m not revealing any secrets Jason – when people visit they can see for themselves that the place has become ugly and crowded. Permits are issued like pastizzi, enforcement is nil, good governance is the exception, direct orders galore, a multitude of persons of trust...

“Now we can simply say that other countries have their problems as well, and think that it’s fine. It’s not. Malta is our home, why should it be subject to further degradation.”

The Arte documentary includes interviews with Moviment Graffitti activist Karen Tanti, Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Alex Torpiano, farmer Cane Vella, landscape architect Antoine Gatt, and environmental lawyer Claire Bonello.