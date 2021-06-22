Police refuse to give details on Miġra Ferħa weapons stash

The police are refusing to divulge further details on the weapon stash found under the sea at Miġra Ferħa on Monday believed to be linked to the Agius brothers.

Police told MaltaToday that investigations and a magisterial inquiry were still underway and it would "not be prudent" to give any more details on the weapons.

"Please note that police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are still ongoing therefore it wouldn’t be prudent to divulge further information at this stage," the police said.

Several weapons, ammunition and suspected explosive material were found on the seabed in an area known as Miġra Ferħa.

Police sources confirmed a possible link to brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar.

Sources said an AK47, rifles, ammunition and detonators were found inside bags that were on the seabed.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, ONE News reported that investigators carrying out forensic tests on the weapons have not ruled out that they were used for the murders of Joseph Cutajar known as Lion and Johnathan Pace, who owned Tyson Butcher in Żejtun. Both men were gunned down with what police believe were AK47 assault rifles.

The Times of Malta also reported that a detonator discovered with the weapons was the same type as that used in the car bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Authorities received the initial tip-off on Sunday afternoon, and immediately went on site to confirm the report.

It was a scuba diver who discovered the weapons while swimming in the area, and eventually reported the weapons to the police.

The search began at 3:15pm and ended at 7pm the same day. However, the search continued on Monday morning, and ended at 11:30am.