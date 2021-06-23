Magro, Zammit Tabonas launch fast-ferry catamaran to Augusta

Leading agro-processing compant Magro Brothers, hoteliers Julian and Michael Zammit Tabona and Ozo CEO Fabio Muscat, have launched a new fast-ferry catamaran service to Sicily.

Introducing the first ever competitive alternative to Virtù Ferries, one-way trips are going on sale for €9.99 at a starting price.

Ponte Ferries’s high-speed craft, the HSC Artemis, will operate daily return trips to port Augusta from 6 August.

The 96m-long catamaran – which accommodates 600 passengers and a deck for both cars and cargo trucks – is equipped with USB charging connections on every seat, a specially designated area for pet owners, and a family-friendly area where children can be kept entertained in a supervised environment.

The vessel also has a state-of-the-art club-class lounge, among several innovative features.

“We are delighted to bring much-needed competition to this market in time for the peak holiday season. Our vessel offers great value and has the added advantage of berthing in Augusta, which is just a short drive away from Catania, Syracuse, the shopping outlets and Taormina,” a Ponte Ferries spokesman said.

Magro Brothers currently supplies a variety of food products to major retail outlets in over 20 countries across five continents. In the past, Magro Brothers also accumulated over 40 years of experience in the maritime industry.

The other investor in Ponte Ferries is Merill Investments, which is owned by Julian and Michael Zammit Tabona, and Fabio Muscat. The Zammit Tabonas have worked in the island cruises sector for over 40 years and have, for the past seven years, operated a scheduled service by sea between different parts of the Maltese islands.

Fabio Muscat is the CEO of the OZO Group, Malta’s largest human capital outsourcing company, employing over 3,000 people.

Those wishing to book should know that the website is currently experiencing "technical difficulties" on its booking platform due to high demand and traffic.