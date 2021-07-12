Chris Fearne self-isolating after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, his office has announced.

Fearne has not tested positive for coronavirus but will be working from home in line with directives issued by the health authorities.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne will be self-isolating for a period of time after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. Although the Deputy PM is not positive for COVID-19, he is following directives given by the health authorities and will be isolating himself and work from home,” the statement read.

Malta is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections in the wake of tourism’s re-opening, with the majority of cases being linked to English language students.

On Friday, the health authorities said that from 14 July only vaccinated travellers will be allowed into Malta and language schools were ordered to shut their doors.