Michael Farrugia tests positive for COVID-19

Elderly Minister Michael Farrugia has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home.

It was the minister who gave the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Farrugia said that he took a PCR swab test and found out on Sunday afternoon that he had contracted the virus. He is now in mandatory quarantine.

It is understood that Farrugia, a doctor, had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Farrugia, who took over the elderly portfolio late last year, led the efforts to roll out the COVID vaccine in old people’s homes.

Malta, like the rest of Europe, is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections but hospitalisations remain relatively low.