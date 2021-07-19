Michael Farrugia tests positive for COVID-19
Minister in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus
Elderly Minister Michael Farrugia has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home.
It was the minister who gave the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Farrugia said that he took a PCR swab test and found out on Sunday afternoon that he had contracted the virus. He is now in mandatory quarantine.
It is understood that Farrugia, a doctor, had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
Farrugia, who took over the elderly portfolio late last year, led the efforts to roll out the COVID vaccine in old people’s homes.
Malta, like the rest of Europe, is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections but hospitalisations remain relatively low.