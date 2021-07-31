Scam alert: Health Ministry warns about fake COVID-19 certificate SMS

The Health Ministry has issued a warning about a bogus COVID-19 certificate SMS that people have been receiving on their mobile phones.

The Ministry’s Facebook page, Saħħa, brought a new scam to the public’s attention on Saturday morning. It comes in the form of an SMS that requests receivers to send in €1.88 in order to be sent a ‘Vaccine Certificate Passport’.

It even offers a handy function on the SMS where one can select their payment method and enter their credit card details.

The Ministry advised on its Facebook page: “The Covid-19 vaccine certificate is free. The health authorities will never ask you for your bank details.”

Several people commenting on the site said they had received the SMS on Saturday morning, some even two and three times in a single day.