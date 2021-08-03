‘Missing’ pages in Caruana Galizia inquiry report due to technical error

A page in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry report went ‘missing’ when the cover page to one of the chapters was overset on one of the judges’ observations.

The public inquiry board has confirmed that the report was missing three pages due to a technical error.

In a statement on Tuesday, the board said that unintentionally, pages 23, 61 and 261 were missing from the report published last week.

“It seems that these missing pages ended up hidden behind the title pages that followed... The board will see to it that it is resolved and that new copies are sent to those concerned,” the board said.

Earlier today, Matthew Caruana Galizia had posted to Facebook revealing that page 261 was missing from the report due to a formatting error.

Caruana Galizia said that the missing page, was the conclusion to the Electrogas deal.

“The Board of Inquiry concludes that if my mother had revealed the owner of 17 Black at a time when Electrogas was on the brink of financial collapse, the government would not have been able to guarantee a loan extension to the company, and it is the company itself that would have been reduced to dust in a field,” Caruana Galizia said.

The report, which is 437-pages long, concluded that a culture of impunity was created. The tentacles of immunity spread to regulatory bodies and the police, which led to the rule of law collapses.

The State and its entities failed to acknowledge the “real and immediate” risk, including through the criminal actions of third parties, to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s life.

The board found that the state failed to take the necessary measures to avoid this risk.

