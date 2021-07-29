Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Muscat administration’s ‘impunity spread from highest echelons like an octopus’
A public inquiry on the events that led up to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has said that the Maltese State has to bear responsibility for her death
A public inquiry that heard witnesses from the Maltese government, the press and public on the events that led up to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has said the State has to bear responsibility for her death for having “created an atmosphere of impunity, generated by the highest echelons at the heart of Castille and which, like an octopus, spread to other entities and regulators and the Police, leading to the collapse of rule of law.”
The public inquiry was launched on request of the Caruana Galizia family in late 2019 just weeks before the arrest of Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination, which prompted first the resignation of his business partner, Keith Schembri, chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat. The events led to the resignation of Muscat soon after.
The three-judge panel accused the Muscat administration of having failed to take measures to curtail its overweening powers, which “by judiciousness and reason, it was expected to take to avoid this risk.”
The panel said in its conclusions in the report that the Muscat administration had cultivated “an extended culture of impunity” among its highest officials as well as ‘persons of trust’ and a restricted circle of politicians, businessmen and criminals.
It attacked Labour’s ‘business-friendly’ approach as having been “money friendly” at the expense of the rule of law; it said it had enough evidence showing that the intimacy between big business interests over large national projects which in the main had fallen under the scrutiny of the National Audit Office, suggesting numerous episodes of vitiated procurement procedures.
Prime Minister Robert Abela announced today that he will today publish the public inquiry report into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
In a letter to Parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Abela said that he received the inquiry report earlier on Thursday, and intended on publishing it later that day.
"While the terms of the inquiry ask only for me to table the report in Parliament, I believe that we must do more and hold a discussion on this as soon as possible," Abela wrote.
He requested that Parliament convene on Friday 30 July at 9am to discuss the report without a vote and without taking parliamentary questions, with equal discussion time between Government and Opposition.
Meanwhile, Abela wrote to Opposition leader Bernard Grech about the way forward with regards to the public inquiry.
"In the past months, Parliament led important reforms that strengthened our country's institutions, the processes that offer justice, and our democratic framework. I assure you that the same processes will continue in the times to come."
Abela was responding to a previous correspondence from the Opposition leader. In this letter, Grech insisted that a bipartisan effort from the House of Representatives is needed so as to enact the changes recommended by the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Meanwhile, rule of law NGO Repubblika have requested to be present in parliament during discussions on the public inquiry.
"We are aware of how much the government has worked against the inquiry and how Prime Minister Robert Abela ridiculed the family when they insisted on having this inquiry," it said in a statement.
The NGO further commented on Thursday's parliamentary committee meeting which saw the Speaker and government MPs fail to commit themselves to having several witnesses testify against Rosianne Cutajar.
Cutajar was found guilty of breaching ethics by failing to declare income from a property deal involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
"The severity of the case required that even if there was no certainty about the alleged irregularity at that stage, the people involved should have been forced to take a step back until their position was clarified. Failure to do so sent a message that these people were not only able to act above the law without suffering the consequences, but also that they had the protection if not the blessing of the Prime Minister."
The Board argues that this message led anyone to believe that they could get away with large-scale projects and land grabs, even in violation of rules and laws, so long as those projects were piloted by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, for they exercised unbridled power and were willing to use it if necessary.
"It is highly symptomatic that in an attempt to deflect the investigation from the police, the anonymous writer, according to the suspicion of Dr. Cardona someone in public administration, did not try to implicate as the mastermind behind the assassination someone outside the government such as someone involved in arms trafficking or in the illegal oil or drug trafficking business. humans."
"Muscat considers the assassination solely from a purely political point of view. He considers that the perpetrator was ignorant because he did not appreciate that, politically, he did not have to do so because the victim had become irrelevant. He tries to reduce the assassination to a deplorable and reprehensible political episode, and committed by the insane to silence a political opponent. Attempts are being made to make this assassination look like other political crimes that have taken place in Malta even in relatively recent times. It is obvious from a mass of evidence before this Board and elsewhere, that this was not the case."
After 2013, Caruana Galizia's writing provoked the public administration and political party - the Labour government and the Labour Party. Her writing was seen to have been hindering the government's work, while the party saw her as a real threat that could contribute to a loss of power.
"The same modus operandi seems to have been adopted by the government to carry out major infrastructure projects including energy privatization. This is in stark contrast to the fact that the negotiation of the Electrogas contract fell directly on the remit of the Minister of Energy, the Honorable Konrad Mizzi. What was really surprising for the Board was the fact that an operation that would have a crucial impact on the country's economy and finances, the Minister responsible for this, the Honorable Professor Edward Scicluna, was in no way involved in its negotiation."
The board also notes that Keith Schembri had free reign to act as he pleases because he was known to be capable, to be a doer and to produce results.
"These people may not be aware of the criminal activity of the organization but must take responsibility for their actions. This, if anything, is because they are facilitating the commission of crimes and favoring the creation of a web of evil that infiltrates society and allows criminals to act with impunity."
It is worth remembering that Vince Muscat 'il-Koħħu' alleged in court that there was a parallel plan to have Caruana Galizia murdered, with the involvement of former minister Chris Cardona.
To the first style, the Board identified that these reactions take the form of online contributions on websites and other media. On her maladministration work, the reactions would generally appear as measures that “may be considered by some to be politically acceptable but certainly not legitimate if they are seen as an attempt to stifle freedom of expression” - often justified by the argument that they would use the same weapons against her as she used against them.
On the third style, involving revelations on organised crime, “the reaction to this type of investigation can only be measured by the undisputed fact that the persons involved were well aware that what the journalist was revealing to them was in substance correct.”
"They may also have been aware that she was going to reveal other, perhaps ore incriminating stories."
"When that attack leads to the assassination of a journalist, that democracy suffers an injury that is not easy to recover from. And when that assassination involves a journalist that dedicated her life to researching the truth by investigating the behaviour of the public administration, and does so to keep those in power accountable for their behaviour, democracy receives a death blow."
1. Important officials controlling certain entities were in dereliction of duty before and after the homicide;
2. Chief among these was the Commissioner of Police and the corps to investigate the journalist’s allegations after the Panama Papers, Pilatus Bank and 17 Black; equally censurable is the inaction of the financial regulator MFSA and the FIAU;
3. The State showed itself hostile to investigative journalism, with the Office of the Prime Minister and its officials orchestrating illicit actions to vilify Caruana Galizia, and creating a hostile environment;
4. Caruana Galizia was considered to be the enemy of a small group of people at the intersection of political and economic power, threatening their plans;
5. The State did not take preventive measures to protect Caruana Galizia from the risk of violent actions;
6. The State’s responsibility is aggravated by its role in the creation of a climate of impunity as well as to a dehumanisation of the journalist, whose allegations of illegality are now set to be verified, and which suggest that elements inside the State could have, directly and indirectly, contributed to execution of the murder, or else enabled it;
7. After the homicide, public authorities and high-level police officers acted illegally to aid and abet suspected persons in the police investigation, by derailing journalists’ investigations to look towards other ‘suspects’;
8. The State cannot as yet be held directly responsible for the execution of the assassination, despite the allegations levelled at former Labour minister Chris Cardona of having had close relations to the murder suspects and even being allegedly involved, allegations he has denied;
9. The board is satisfied that the State was aware that Caruana Galizia was exposed to the real risk of a criminal act, given that it itself enabled this very environment of risk; and that the State, Police, OPM and Security Services did not minimise this risk but indeed, escalated it.
