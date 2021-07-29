Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Muscat administration’s ‘impunity spread from highest echelons like an octopus’

A public inquiry that heard witnesses from the Maltese government, the press and public on the events that led up to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has said the State has to bear responsibility for her death for having “created an atmosphere of impunity, generated by the highest echelons at the heart of Castille and which, like an octopus, spread to other entities and regulators and the Police, leading to the collapse of rule of law.”

The public inquiry was launched on request of the Caruana Galizia family in late 2019 just weeks before the arrest of Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination, which prompted first the resignation of his business partner, Keith Schembri, chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat. The events led to the resignation of Muscat soon after.

Downloadable Files Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry report



The three-judge panel accused the Muscat administration of having failed to take measures to curtail its overweening powers, which “by judiciousness and reason, it was expected to take to avoid this risk.”

The panel said in its conclusions in the report that the Muscat administration had cultivated “an extended culture of impunity” among its highest officials as well as ‘persons of trust’ and a restricted circle of politicians, businessmen and criminals.

It attacked Labour’s ‘business-friendly’ approach as having been “money friendly” at the expense of the rule of law; it said it had enough evidence showing that the intimacy between big business interests over large national projects which in the main had fallen under the scrutiny of the National Audit Office, suggesting numerous episodes of vitiated procurement procedures.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced today that he will today publish the public inquiry report into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a letter to Parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Abela said that he received the inquiry report earlier on Thursday, and intended on publishing it later that day.

"While the terms of the inquiry ask only for me to table the report in Parliament, I believe that we must do more and hold a discussion on this as soon as possible," Abela wrote.

He requested that Parliament convene on Friday 30 July at 9am to discuss the report without a vote and without taking parliamentary questions, with equal discussion time between Government and Opposition.

Meanwhile, Abela wrote to Opposition leader Bernard Grech about the way forward with regards to the public inquiry.

"In the past months, Parliament led important reforms that strengthened our country's institutions, the processes that offer justice, and our democratic framework. I assure you that the same processes will continue in the times to come."

Abela was responding to a previous correspondence from the Opposition leader. In this letter, Grech insisted that a bipartisan effort from the House of Representatives is needed so as to enact the changes recommended by the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

READ ALSO | Daphne public inquiry: Grech calls on parliament to ‘close dark chapter’

Meanwhile, rule of law NGO Repubblika have requested to be present in parliament during discussions on the public inquiry.

"We are aware of how much the government has worked against the inquiry and how Prime Minister Robert Abela ridiculed the family when they insisted on having this inquiry," it said in a statement.

The NGO further commented on Thursday's parliamentary committee meeting which saw the Speaker and government MPs fail to commit themselves to having several witnesses testify against Rosianne Cutajar.

Cutajar was found guilty of breaching ethics by failing to declare income from a property deal involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.