Jesmond Saliba appointed Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations

Jesmond Saliba has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations after MPs unanimously approved his nomination on Tuesday.

Saliba is a former journalist, who has worked in the public, private, and voluntary sectors throughout his career.

He has been involved in different areas within the voluntary sector for many years, from music and sports in the locality of Fgura to sports at a national level. Saliba headed the Malta Volleyball Association.

For the past decade, Saliba served as a member of the board of directors of Dar tal-Providenza and is also a member of Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Save a Life Foundation.

When contacted, Saliba said that he will be resigning from the voluntary organisations he contributes to. He also resigned from his role at church radio 103 Malta’s Heart.

Saliba said the law did not require him to resign from his companies but they will not be serving voluntary organisations.

Saliba’s name was proposed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima and his appointment was unanimously approved by parliament’s Public Appointments Committee on Tuesday.

He replaces Anthony Abela Medici, who resigned his post last month.