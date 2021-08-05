PN calls for urgent action to save farmers threatened by court ruling on agricultural leases

Malta's local food supply is under threat by the amount of tenant farmers that are losing their agricultaral leases as a result of a court ruling, the Nationalist Party said.

PN chief spokesperson Peter Agius and candidate Clifford Zahra Fenech raised the matter on Thursday during a visit to Żejtun farmer Jean Paul Fenech.

They said the PN will shortly be announcing a set of proposals to address the issue of tenant farmers who are losing their agricultural land due to the constitutional ruling of last November.

There are currently 40 farmers in court over their leased agricultural land, and the number is expected to grow.

The agricultural leases after the consitutional ruling, are being negotiated according to the current market rates, which are dependent on the demand for the land for recreational purposes. This is resulting in market prices that are not within the budget of the farmers.

Agius and Zahra Fenech said that “there exists a possibility where we could help those farmers that lost their land and those that are just starting, by helping them acquire the agricultural land through interventions according to EU legislation”.

The PN will be urgently consulting with the farmer organisations and once a study of the EU legislation is carried out, make proposals to address the issue.