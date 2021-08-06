Warning on ice-cream multipacks containing ethylene oxide

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued warnings on a number of products, after they were found to potentially contain Ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is carcinogenic, and is used in small quantities as a pesticide and a sterilizing agent.

It is not permitted for use in foods sold in the European Union but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU. Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

Recalled products include a selection of popular ice-creams like the Snickers Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, Twix Ice Cream Bar, Bounty Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, Ice cream Kit Kat Stick and Ice-cream Extreme Sundae Caramel Multipack.

Other products include Kiri Soft Cheese Spread, Crema Vegetale cooking ingredient, Orasi vegetable creams.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the Health Directorate website.