UĦM condemns attack against Gozo Channel official

UĦM Voice of the Workers has condemned the assault on a Gozo Channel official who was on duty at Mġarr harbour last Friday.

Mobile phone footage of the assault, showing the driver exiting his car and pushing the ferry employee to the ground went viral and police are understood to be investigating.

The union said that according to information that reached it, a passenger who was waiting to board the ferry in his car, allegedly disobeyed directions given to him by the official.

The motorist allegedly wanted to board the ship without waiting, in breach of the protocols in force despite several warnings by the company employee.

The motorist started driving to board the ship and when he noticed that the official followed him and warned him once again to wait, the motorist got out of the car and hit the official violently, who fell to the ground.

“It is utterly unacceptable that an employee gets beaten while on duty. UĦM regretfully notes that a culture of impunity has taken root and will persist unless drastic steps are taken to cull such conduct,” it said in a statement.

UĦM called on the Gozo Channel to take further measures to strengthen the security of its employees on the vessels, the terminals and at the offices.