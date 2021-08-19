Heavenly matter: cranium of St Dominic displayed in Birgu celebration

Relics of holy people as well as the alleged ones pertaining to Jesus of Nazareth were once the key to worship for Christendom’s propaganda masters, as aptly recounted in the Umberto Eco novel Baudolino.

But while many relics are today discredited, some remain cherished and revered and still at the heart of Christianity.

For Catholic believers, perhaps this relic deserves some attention this week: the Dominican Order in Vittoriosa will welcome a relic of Saint Dominic himself in Malta to mark the eighth centenary from the death of their founder.

The relic of the cranium of St Dominic from the Dominican Monastery of Monte Mario in Rome, where it is held during the year, will arrive on Saturday, 21 August, at 11:30am, and will be transferred immediately to the Dominican Convent of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa.

St Dominic was buried ‘beneath the feet of his brethren’ in the church of St Nicholas of the Vineyards, in Bologna. It was claimed that the sick had been healed of their infirmities at his tomb, but Dominic’s followers would not recognise such alleged miracles or accept votive offerings. But on 24 May 1233, at the urging of Pope Gregory IX, Dominic’s body was moved to a marble sepulchre. It was claimed that “a certain marvelous odour came forth from his sacred body”, showing to witnesses that the saint carried “the aroma of Christ”.

In the evening a sung mass at 6:15pm will be presided over by Rev. Can. Fr. Marc Andre Camilleri, parish priest of Paola and rector of Christ the King Basilica.

A solemn translation of the relic of St. Dominic commences at 7pm, followed by the singing of the Antiphon, Solemn Vespers, and Eucharistic Benediction.

This celebration marks the opening of a week-long festivity in honour of St Dominic, ending on the 28 and 29 August 2021, with the celebrations on those days being led by His Eminence Michael Louis Cardinal Fitzgerald M. Afr., who was invited for this special occasion.

“All are welcomed to patronise this event and others during the week, which are of special significance for the Dominicans in Vittoriosa and the Maltese Dominican Province in general,” the Order said in a statement.