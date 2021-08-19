PN critical of Home Affairs Minister's abject silence 48 hours after prison inmate's death

The Nationalist Party said that 48 hours after the latest death of a prison inmate, no prison reform has been announced and the Home Affairs Minister has not uttered a word.

It added that prison director Alex Dalli has not been sacked and the reform called by various experts and analysts has not been addressed yet.

The PN said Byron Camilleri was being irresponsible by simply sticking to the inquiry that he called for, which is compromised by conflicts of interest.

Two days after prison inmate Colin Galea died at Mater Dei Hospital after he succumbed to injuries sustained in a suicide attempt inside the Corradino Correctional Facility a week earlier, no official statement has been released. Galea is the 13th prison inmate to die since 2018 when Dalli, a retired army officer, was appointed CCF director.

Dalli's disciplinarian approach and draconian methods are not conducive to rehabilitation, according to organisations in the social field.

The PN called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to take action himself before another death occurs in prison.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Facebook that Camilleri is insulting the families of victims and the rest of the inmates, by not addressing the issue publicly or taking action.

“With every minute that passes without any action being taken, Byron Camilleri shows that he is not fit to be a minister,” Grech said.