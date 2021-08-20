Maltese duo in 1,000km kayak quest round Sicily paddle for charity

Two men circumnavigating Sicily after kayaking there and now returning to Malta have raised €17,000 for the Inspire Malta charity.

Albert Gambina and Dorian Vassallo, of Kayak for Charity, a foundation to host sporting events with kayaks in aid of different charities, crossed by kayak to Malta, circumnavigated the entire island of Sicily, and then paddled all the way back to Malta.

The crossing began early morning on 25 July at 5am starting a journey of over 1,026km.

Along the way encountered turbulent weather and wind spells, all leading to unsafe sea conditions which they had great difficulty to paddle through.

They slept on pebbled beaches, kayaked past huge container ships in their path, spent days fighting weather conditions and been away from their loved ones for a whole month. Vassallo even spent his birthday paddling away around Sicily.

“It’s been tough and tiring however we keep remembering the clients who make use of the services Inspire provide and get that extra boost of energy to carry on.,” Gambina said. “We are currently stuck at Marina di Palma due to bad weather however nothing is going to stop us from crossing the finish line.”

The duo are yet to arrive to Malta.

“The challenge we have undertaken has certainly been not an easy one. Our motivation has never wavered when we consider the greater need of Inspire and its clients. We have been helped by the continuing support from family and friends as well as the solidarity shown by the Italian people,” Vassallo said.

The current figure raised sits at just above €17,000.