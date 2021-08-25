COVID-19: 42 new cases, 36 recoveries

42 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 437.

Active cases stand at 687 after 36 recoveries were registered.

36 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

3,247 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,171,634.

Until yesterday, 793,015 vaccine doses were administered, of which 411,748 were first doses. 409,183 people are fully vaccinated.