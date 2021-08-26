Central Link project to be completed by October

Roads, footpaths and cycle lanes forming part of the Central Link project in Attard will be fully operational by the start of October.

The project saw the complete overhaul of the road network connecting the Mrieħel bypass with the foot of Saqqajja Hill by removing bottlenecks along the route and the construction of new lanes.

The top layers of tarmac are being laid and the final works in the stretch between Attard and the entrance to Balzan is being completed.

When visiting the works on Wednesday, Roads Minister Ian Borg said 90% of the Central Link project is ready. He also said that flooding noticed in some of the new lanes two days ago when it rained was expected since the road surface was not yet completed and drainage grills were above the current street level.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta, the government roads agency, said the underpass being constructed on the Mrieħel side of the Central Link project will be completed by June next year.

The underpass is a different project that would ensure unobstructed passage of southbound traffic towards the Mrieħel bypass.

The Central Link Project is expected to cut travel time for motorists passing through the area by 50% and reduce emissions as a result of fast flowing traffic.

Works on the €55 million project started two years ago and included interventions on 13 junctions, which resulted in the removal of four traffic lights systems along the way.