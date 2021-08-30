Gozitan LSEs working in Malta still do not know where they will be deployed

Gozitan LSEs who work in Malta do not know where they will be deployed, with the Union of Professional Educators saying this creates logistical problems.

With the start of the new scholastic year less than a month away, Gozitan members of the UPE have complained over the lack of information.

“The consequence of such a lack of information leads to problematic transportation logistics, such as higher transport rates. Our Gozitan members have highlighted the problems they encounter to find transportation from the ferry to the schools assigned,” UPE executive head Graham Sansone said.

He denounced the last-minute planning, which has happened year after year.

The UPE urged the education authorities to communicate with urgency the deployment details of Gozitan LSEs who will work in Malta to avoid unnecessary logistical problems.