Majjistral rangers targeted with threatening graffiti for doing their job

The Heritage Parks Federation has condemned attempts at intimidation of its rangers which have been occurring these last few days.

The federation is made up of Din L-Art Helwa, Nature Trust and Gaia Foundation.

The intimated has principally been in the form of graffiti singling out rangers which has appeared in at least four localities.

The rangers patrol Majjistral Park and Golden Bay beach. Their duties include stopping dumping, littering and off-roading in the park and also non-gas BBQs at Golden Bay beach.

“This is well received by the public who appreciate the work done by so few rangers to keep the area clean and open to the public for the enjoyment of all,” the federation said.

The Heritage Parks Federation has made a report to the police and asked for the continued cooperation of the public whilst condemning these vandal acts aimed at hindering the work done by the rangers.