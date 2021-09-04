Band clubs want parish feasts to be fully celebrated in 2022

The national association of Maltese band clubs wants feasts to be fully celebrated as from 1 January 2022.

The association has set up a working group to prepare a holistic plan by the end of September 2021, that will prove to the health authorities that the feasts could be organised without any risk to the public health.

The group is formed by members fully involved in the organisation of feasts including band clubs, feast committees and feast decorator groups.

“The National Band Club Group is once again appealing to the public health authorities to take note of the various letters that the group sent in the previous months and that went unanswered,” the association said.