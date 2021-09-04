COVID-19: One death, 62 new cases registered

62 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the health ministry show.

A death of a 64-year-old woman was registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 442.

Active cases stand at 719 after 33 recoveries were registered.

33 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,351swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,204,857.

Until yesterday, 798,760 vaccine doses were administered, of which 413,003 were first doses. 413,600 people are fully vaccinated.