Caritas appeals for donations for Afghan, Haitian people

Caritas Malta, in collaboration with Caritas International has launched an urgent appeal for donations for Afghan and Haitian people.

The appeal comes following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan around three weeks ago, when the United States of America started to withdraw its military presence in the country.

It also follows a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, which has since left around 2,200 people dead and over 12,000 individuals injured. Around 130,000 homes were destroyed due to the earthquake, and more than 24,400 had to be transferred to other locations.

“It estimated that around 650,000 people require humanitarian assistance,” Caritas said.

The NGO said donations will be sent to Caritas International which is carrying out work on the ground in these countries.

Caritas said members of the public can send donations to Caritas Community Centre, Emergency Aid Commission, Triq Mountbatten, il-Ħamrun, ĦMR 1577 or via Caritas Malta bank accounts: HSBC MT22MMEB44897000000089021513051, BOV MT78VALL22013000000040023270071 and APS MT31APSB77046000489010489011015.

Members of the public who wish to get more information can call 22199000.