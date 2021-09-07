[WATCH] COVID-19: Students must wear face masks regardless if vaccinated or not

Students must continue to wear face masks in class, whether they are vaccinated or not, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said on Tuesday while announcing new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming scholastic year.

She said that the decision to retain the measure was so as not to discriminate against those who cannot get vaccinated.

Schools are set to open on 28 September after the summer break.

Caruana said that schools managed to remain open during the pandemic because the island introduced 50 measures in schools.

The education minister added that Malta has one of the highest rates of vaccinated educators and students in Europe.

Caruana said that 85% of students aged 16 and over have received the COVID-19 vaccine and that 73% of 12-15-year-olds had also received the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that the protocols reflected that the best education is had in the classroom. "This does not exclude education virtually where necessary."

New COVID-19 protocols in schools: