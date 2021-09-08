menu

Shore protection structures in Marsaxlokk aim to prevent coastal erosion

Stretching 70 metres, large limestone structures aim to prevent further coastal erosion at Marsaxlokk’s tal-Magħluq area

karl_azzopardi
8 September 2021, 11:37am
by Karl Azzopardi

Two shore protection structures will be built by Infrastructure Malta to prevent further coastal erosion at Marsaxlokk’s tal-Magħluq area.

The ‘groynes’ structures are built using large limestone rocks in a perpendicular line with the quay, stretching 70 metres. 

The structures help in preventing sand and sediment in the bay from being lost. 

Infrastructure minister Ian Borg said the €2 million project is part of a number of initiatives taken by the agency to protect the site and its safety. 

“This project is another testimony to a government with environmental credentials, with Infrastructure Malta intervening to protect the Natura 2000 area,” Borg said, 

He also said the agency’s maritime infrastructure team will be studying the project’s effectiveness, in order to be able to design longer-lasting structures for the harbour.  

