COVID-19: 38 new cases, 43 recoveries registered on Friday

38 new coronavirus cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 740, after 43 recoveries were recorded.

No deaths were registered on Friday. Total deaths number 446.

There are 28 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 803,975 doses were administered of which 1,796 are booster doses.