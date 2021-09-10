Flights between Malta and Libya to resume

The Maltese and Libyan transport ministries signed an agreement on Friday aimed at resuming flights between the two countries, according to Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

After a lengthy meeting between Maltese and Libyan cabinet members, Dbeibah revealed in a press statement that the two governments agreed on several projects to increase bilateral collaboration.

“The most important [thing we agreed on] is to increase the dimension of common bilateral investments. [For example], the creation of a number of committees to facilitate the issuing of permissions,” Dbeibah said.

He added that their respective transport ministers signed a special agreement aimed at resuming flights between Malta and Libya. “The flights could reach other Libyan airports, with full respect towards aviation protocol.”

Dbeibah said that the respective defence ministers agreed to resolve several issues faced by the Libyan community in Malta, and discussed issues of smuggling, migration, and “all illegal activities”.

“We also agreed to rely on the capacity-building sector in Malta, to intensify our relationship and train our specialists in Malta, as it is very advanced in many fields, especially training.”

“I’m happy with this positive atmosphere of mutual trust and friendship. This meeting was very fruitful, we want farther than expected.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was satisfied that Dbeibah chose Malta to be one of his first official visits as Libya’s unity prime minister.

“Our counties have cooperated closely on different issues of priority […] I am happy to continue this over the coming years,” Abela remarked.

He referred to the LAFICO office in Malta, which has long served as an investment bridge between the two companies.

“These services to Maltese companies interested in exploring the Libyan market were strong and essential in creating and providing opportunities in the business sector.”

Abela added Malta and Libya must look at new sectors that can be developed together, so that Maltese and Libyan communities can collaborate and build on these opportunities.

“The energy sector is definitely at the forefront,” he stated.

He reiterated his support to Dbeibah and Libya’s Government of National Unity, adding that the transitory process before Libya’s coming election has to be a democratic process for the Libyan people.

“Only in this way can we secure stability in Libya. Malta is ready to offer all the support needed for this.”

Abela recalled how Malta reopened its embassy in Tripoli and is again processing visa applications, while further discussions are underway on air connectivity and other modes of transport.