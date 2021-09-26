Climate change is an ‘opportunity’ for Malta – PM Robert Abela

Climate change poses an opportunity as well as a challenge for Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday, adding that Malta is ready to be a global leader in decarbonisation and digitalisation.

During a brief interview on the PL-owned ONE radio, Abela referred to his address at the United Nations General Assembly debate last week. He said that climate change poses a major challenge, and Malta can help relay the message of small island states that are most likely to be impacted by it.

“Small countries like us face challenges on our critical infrastructure,” he warned. “But we need to see all this as an opportunity.”

He emphasised that Malta is not a mere observer at the international level, and takes an active role with regards to Libya and the surrounding region, putting its challenges and concerns on the international agenda.

With Malta set to host Socialist MEPs for their first conference outside Brussels on Monday, Abela insisted that the choice of location shows trust in Malta and its recent reforms.

“This was a choice that shows trust in our country, and acknowledges the reforms we’ve done and that we’re yet to carry out,” he said.

Abela mentioned that employment, climate change, and equality will all feature on the agenda during the conference, which is set to kick off on 27 September.

‘When we promise, we implement’

Abela said that sustainability is a key feature on government initiatives headed by his administration.

“People know we work with a plan,” he said, saying that the Labour Party government avoids promising everything overnight.

He referred to the 62+ bonds scheme, which is set to be renewed for a fifth consecutive year, saying that similar initiatives help improve people’s quality of life.

“This is how you incentivise prudence while awarding those who work hard,” he said.

His interview ended with an appeal to unity, stating that the Labour Party will keep its doors open to new ideas.